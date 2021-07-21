Google offers one-year extended repair programme for the Pixel 4 XL

Google is offering a one-year repair program for the Pixel 4 XL in Singapore.

The one-year repair program offers a free repair for up to one year after the warranty expires for Pixel 4 XLs which suffer from these issues:

not able to turn on the phone

random restarting or shutting down of phone

charging with an adapter

wireless charging

significant battery drain

Google advises Pixel 4 XL users to fix any other damages (e.g. cracked display) before sending in the phone for the power-related issue.

A repair fee may be charged to the user to fix the damage. The one-year repair program is also available in the US, Canada, Japan and Taiwan.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.