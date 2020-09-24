Google Pixel 5 is Google's first 5G-ready smartphone, coming fall 2020

In a year where 5G is emerging the new name of the mobile connectivity game, it’s only natural for Google to step it up for its Pixel smartphones. As it turns out, its upcoming Google Pixel 5 will fully support 5G, and is slated for a Fall 2020 release.

According to a new Google blog update, the Pixel 5 will not be the company’s only 5G-ready smartphone; there will be a new 5G version of the Google Pixel 4a also due out in Fall 2020.

While details about the Pixel 5 are still sparse, German tech blog WinFuture reports that it will sport a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is outfitted with an X52 integrated modem that enables it to utilise 5G connection (via The Verge).

It is also rumoured to come with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage (we’re not sure yet if this is the base storage option or whether there will be a smaller 64GB variant as seen in previous models), IP68 water resistance, as well as a larger 4,080mAh battery, which will be a much-needed upgrade considering how poor the battery life on the Pixel 4 is.

Additionally, it could feature a 6.0-inch (2340 x 1080) OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, as well as a 90Hz refresh rate, which was highly-rated on last year’s Pixel 4. But unlike the Pixel 4, the Pixel 5 will ditch the massive forehead on the front, instead of going for a camera notch on the screen, much like the Pixel 4a.

PHOTO: Google Pixel

More information on the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will be unveiled at the upcoming Google keynote on 30 September 2020.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.