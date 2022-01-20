Google Play Games kicks off limited beta for PC users in Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong

Multi-device gaming has caught on in recent times, and Google Play Games is looking to have its share of the PC market. Following an earlier announcement that players would soon be able to enjoy seamless gameplay between a smartphone, tablet, Chromebook, and Windows PC, the company has now revealed more details about the project.

Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong are getting first dibs on alimited beta of Google Play Games for PC, which can be accessed via an interest form sign-up. Participants will be able to play a catalogue of Google Play games on Windows PC via a standalone application built by Google, with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Summoners War, State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration, and Three Kingdoms Tactics available at launch.

This cross-compatibility also means that mouse and keyboard inputs are supported. Progress and achievements will be saved across different devices, and users can earn Play Points for Google Play Games activity on PC.

Alongside the beta rollout, the company plans to publish more information on the Google Play Games for PC experience, such as how existing games can be optimised for compatibility with Windows PC.

Details on regional availability and release timelines are expected to be on the horizon. In the meantime, those who are keen on accessing the beta in Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, or want to be kept in the loop of future announcements, can indicate their interest on the official website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.