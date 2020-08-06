Google Play Music to shut down from Sept, replaced by YouTube Music

Google Play Music will be shutting down from September and be replaced by YouTube Music.

In a blog post published by YouTube, Google Play Music will be replaced by YouTube Music by Dec 2020. Starting from Sept, users in New Zealand and South Africa will no longer be able to stream from or use the Google Play Music app. All other global markets will be impacted in October.

Users will also no longer be able to purchase and pre-order music or upload and download from Google Play Music through Music Manager. Google Pay Music users can transfer their playlists, uploads, purchases, likes and other content to YouTube Music by Dec.

There are two new features and improvements for YouTube Music. The player page is redesigned with a more modern interface for better playback controls and easier access to related music and other features such as song lyrics.

This is available only for Android mobile users. There is a new Explore tab on mobile and web for users to find new releases.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.