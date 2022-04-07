Google releases privacy guide for Chrome to help users browse web securely

A web browser has become such a ubiquitous existence that often, we aren't even conscious about it being a separate software. After all, accessing the internet is seen as a core function of the computer.

Given the amount of personal data we inevitably leave in the wake of our web-surfing sessions, privacy is one thing that is easily overlooked. Now, Google has introduced the Privacy Guide for Chrome users to learn about existing security and privacy controls in the browser and how to use them.

Developed at the Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC), the Privacy Guide can be found on the "Settings" menu, which is accessed by clicking the three dots in the top right corner of the browser, then, under the "Privacy and Security" tab.

The Privacy Guide will serve as a step-by-step guide to the safety features available on the browser itself, what they do, and how one can best calibrate those settings to best suit one's needs.

These safety features include "Make Searches and Browsing Better", "Safe Browsing", "History Sync", and "Cookies", with more coming in the future. This is a step in the right direction, as browsing data can be a highly personal thing that many would want to keep as secure as possible.

The Privacy Guide will be gradually rolled out to all M100 Chrome Desktop users over the coming weeks, but it won't be available for enterprise or managed users.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.