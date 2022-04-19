Google reveals more about its Singapore operations

Colour us surprised when we realised Google wrote a detailed blog post about its Singapore operations, revealing tons of interesting tidbits about its offices here and the Googlers toiling away on our tiny island.

Over at the official Google blog, the company put together a brief history of how its Singapore office came to be and pivoted to its current hybrid on-site versus remote work style.

You can read the post in full here, but here are some tidbits that stood out to us:

Google in Singapore has tons of clubs and employee resource groups to develop its employees' professional and personal interests. For example, it has one of the largest board game interest groups in Singapore, a gardening group, and a maker space for gadgetry.



The current office space it has is Google Singapore’s version 2.0 office. It used to be a smaller Collyer Quay office when it first opened in 2007, before moving to a significantly larger Pasir Panjang office in 2016.



For Google, Singapore is more central than we expected. The country plays host to the regional hub of YouTube, the region’s first Google Cloud operations, and has a dedicated Google Pay team.



There are at least three Google data centres in Singapore, built in 2011, 2015, and 2018. Per its post, that’s US$850 million (S$1 billion) that Google sunk into developing its data assets here.

