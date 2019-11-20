Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service is off to a rocky launch

Google set out to transform the video game world Tuesday with the launch of a service called Stadia that is crafted to let people access console-quality games as easily as they do email.

Within moments of Google flipping the switch to turn on Stadia, gamers began firing off complaints ranging from sluggish play action to not receiving kits or access codes.

Some gamers, notoriously protective of their world, lashed out at the very notion of disrupting the reliance on consoles or personal computers with a service that hosts titles in the cloud and promises access on smartphones, tablets and more.

An MBG channel at YouTube that spotlights PlayStation consoles tweeted that Stadia was flopping.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't smiling," MBG said in the tweet. "Maybe that's cynical but I can't support a company who is pushing for a cloud-only gaming future."

Stadia critics also questioned the value of paying a monthly subscription to the service, only to have to buy games if they want to play titles other than the few available with memberships.

Google is aiming for a piece of a global video game industry expected to top $150 billion this year by using its cloud computing technology offering rich features without the need for consoles.

Google last month sold out of "Founder's Edition" kits, which are priced at $129. Each kit contains a Stadia controller and a pendant-shaped Chromecast Ultra wireless connection device that plugs into television sets.