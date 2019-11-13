Google Stadia has revealed all of its launch games, and it's a short list

Google has revealed the full lineup of games playable on Stadia when it launches on November 19.

It's a pretty short list, all things considered - with nothing too exciting besides Red Dead Redemption 2.

Here's the full list of games available on launch day:

Wondering what games will be available to play on launch day for Stadia? Here’s our day one lineup for November 19 with more titles coming by the end of 2019.



For the full list and additional details, check out our blog → https://t.co/CWyqjMegYz pic.twitter.com/YzhEX1d3ou — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 11, 2019

At the very least, it's a diverse list of games.

You have story-focused games like Tomb Raider and Red Dead Redemption 2, fighting games like Mortal Kombat 11… and then Just Dance 2020.

These aren't the only games available on Stadia in 2019, though. Google announced another 14 games that will come to the platform before 2020:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Borderlands 3

Darksiders: Genesis

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

GRID

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

It's a much stronger lineup of games when you combine the two lists - but as it stands, Stadia's launch day games are still pretty lacking. Games like Tomb Raider and Thumper aren't likely to wow people into getting Stadia, after all. However, this might change in 2020 when games like Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077 and more are added to the platform.

We still don't have news on a Singaporean release date for Google Stadia - but it'll still be interesting to see how the platform performs on launch. Google thinks their game-streaming platform is the future, and we'll just have to wait and see if they're right on that.

We've also summarised everything we know about Google Stadia thus far here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.