Google Stadia has revealed all of its launch games, and it's a short list

PHOTO: Instagram/stadianews
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

Google has revealed the full lineup of games playable on Stadia when it launches on November 19.

It's a pretty short list, all things considered - with nothing too exciting besides Red Dead Redemption 2.

Here's the full list of games available on launch day:

At the very least, it's a diverse list of games.

You have story-focused games like Tomb Raider and Red Dead Redemption 2, fighting games like Mortal Kombat 11… and then Just Dance 2020.

These aren't the only games available on Stadia in 2019, though. Google announced another 14 games that will come to the platform before 2020:

  • Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
  • Borderlands 3
  • Darksiders: Genesis
  • Dragonball Xenoverse 2
  • Farming Simulator 19
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Football Manager 2020
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • GRID
  • Metro Exodus
  • NBA 2K20
  • Rage 2
  • Trials Rising
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

It's a much stronger lineup of games when you combine the two lists - but as it stands, Stadia's launch day games are still pretty lacking. Games like Tomb Raider and Thumper aren't likely to wow people into getting Stadia, after all. However, this might change in 2020 when games like Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077 and more are added to the platform.

We still don't have news on a Singaporean release date for Google Stadia - but it'll still be interesting to see how the platform performs on launch. Google thinks their game-streaming platform is the future, and we'll just have to wait and see if they're right on that.

We've also summarised everything we know about Google Stadia thus far here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Google

Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Blackpink's Lisa is Asia's most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' big age gap
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear

True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen

How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke

