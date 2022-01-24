Google sued for allegedly forcing DJs to lie about the Pixel 4

Google is being sued in Texas for allegedly forcing radio DJs to make inaccurate claims about the Pixel 4 phones.

According to the lawsuit brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Google refused to provide the Pixel 4 phones to advertisers even though the company required them to sing praises about the phones.

Apparently, Google is said to have "demanded the recording and broadcast of the advertisements" using its scripted and misleading wording even though such practices are illegal under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Consumer Protection Act. The script includes phrases like "I've been taking studio-like photos of everything ... my son's football game .. a meteor shower ... a rare spotted owl that landed in my backyard".

The ad went live on Oct 28 and was broadcasted 2,405 times until its end date on Dec 2, 2019. During this period, none of the eight radio DJs received the Pixel 4 phones to substantiate their recorded "personalised" messages. In January 2020, the radio DJs tried to purchase the phones on their own after Google refused to provide any devices for a similar campaign.

A Google spokesperson says the company "will review the complaint but the AG's allegations appear to misrepresent what occurred here.".

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.