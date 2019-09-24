Google takes on Apple Arcade with mobile game service

Google on Monday unveiled a subscription service for games and apps on Android-powered mobile devices in a direct challenge to Apple Arcade.

Google Play Pass promised access to hundreds of "awesome" games free of ads or hawked virtual wares at the same US$4.99 (S$6.90) monthly subscription price as that of the Arcade service Apple launched last week for iOS devices.

"The Play Pass collection spans hundreds of titles, from games that help you unwind to apps that power productivity," Google product manager Austin Shoemaker said in an online post.

"Play Pass is coming to Android devices in the US this week, and we'll be bringing it to additional countries soon."