Google takes on wearables giants with US$2.1b Fitbit deal

NEW YORK - Alphabet-owned Google will buy fitness tracker pioneer Fitbit for US$2.1 billion (S$2.8 billion), as the search giant looks to take on Apple and Samsung in the fast-growing market for wearable devices.

Google said on Friday (Nov 1) that it sees an opportunity to introduce “Made by Google” wearable devices into the market and invest more in wearable technology.

It had announced a deal to buy Fossil Group’s intellectual property related to smartwatch technology earlier this year.

Fitbit’s share of the fitness tracking market has been threatened by deeper-pocket companies such as Apple and Samsung Electronics, as well as cheaper offerings from China’s Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi.

“We believe Google is a natural fit. The deep health and fitness data, coupled with the 28 million active users on the Fitbit platform, offer a tremendous value,” Craig Hallum analysts wrote in a note.