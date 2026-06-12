Google in talks with Samsung to make part of next-gen chip, The Information reports

Alphabet's Google is in talks with Samsung Electronics to manufacture part of its next-generation artificial intelligence processor, The Information reported on Thursday (June 11), citing two people familiar with the matter.

Google plans for TSMC to make the main computing part of the tensor processing unit, codenamed Icefish, while Samsung may produce a component that helps connect it to memory using its two-nanometer production technology, the report said.

The tech giant is working with chip firm MediaTek on the design, and Icefish is still in development, with mass production possible as early as 2028, the report said.

Landing the contract would mark a big win for Samsung's push to grow its contract chip-manufacturing business.

The 2nm process packs more power into smaller chips, potentially improving speed, power use and AI capabilities.

Samsung Electronics declined to comment, while Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

In April, Samsung said it expects to win more customers for chips manufactured using the advanced technology and was considering a second Texas plant to ramp up production.

In July 2025, it landed a US$16.5 billion (S$21.2 billion) deal with Tesla to make AI chips using the process.

The report is the latest to suggest that Google is looking to reduce reliance on TSMC, which is trying to keep up with surging AI demand but could prove to be a bottleneck for the industry.

The Information reported on Monday that Google was in talks with Intel to manufacture more than three million TPUs in 2028.

Google's in-house AI chips have emerged as an alternative to Nvidia's dominant graphics processors, with rising sales of the TPUs becoming a growth driver for its cloud unit.

It unveiled two new custom chips in April, designed for training AI models and inference.

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