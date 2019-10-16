Google unveils Pixel 4 phones with radar, more affordable laptop

Alphabet Inc’s Google unveiled new Pixel smartphones with higher quality cameras, a radar sensor and faster virtual assistant on Tuesday, but failed to provide enough to set the devices apart from rivals and nix concerns about price.

The Pixel 4 phones, in two sizes, headlined a New York press event at which Google also announced its first moderately priced laptop, first wireless earbuds and upgrades to its well-reviewed Wifi router and burger-sized smart speaker.

Google started developing hardware about four years ago, wagering that it could introduce artificial intelligence into devices faster and better than rivals and that consumers would clamour for such features. The strategy has generated mixed results.

Its lower-priced devices have been top sellers, but are far from being major profit drivers. Higher-priced devices, such as the Pixel phones, have gained little traction versus those of industry leaders such as Samsung and Apple because of limited marketing. Consumers are also holding on to their devices for much longer.

People are “starting to look for more affordable smartphone options instead of going for a high-end, premium smartphones for (over) $800,” said Maurice Klaehne, a devices analyst at technology market researcher Counterpoint. That has been good news for the Pixel 3a, which launched in May starting at $399, he said.