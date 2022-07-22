Google Wallet is making an appearance on your phone and watch

First announced at Google I/O in May, Google Wallet is now arriving in Singapore and bringing along with it, increased functionality and access to essential items and information.

Similar to Apple’s Wallet, this in effect becomes the place to store information like brand loyalty cards, boarding cards for flights, and even the government’s proof of vaccination electronic document. Google also announced plans to support mobile driver’s licenses, car keys, hotel keys and office badges.

PHOTO: Google

Currently launching in a total of 39 countries, depending on the location, the app either replaces Google Pay or becomes a complement to it.

In Singapore, it will be a complement to Google Pay, as Google Pay here is more than a payments app but also contains features to help people pay friends as well as save and manage money.

At launch here, Google Wallet can be used to access flight tickets from Singapore Airlines, e-cards from Watsons and the National Library Board, and store your vaccination certificate.

Singapore users will have access to both Google Pay and Google Wallet.

PHOTO: Google

As long as your device is running on Lollipop 5.0 and up that supports NFC or is on Wear OS, you can try the new Google Wallet by downloading it from the Play Store here.

