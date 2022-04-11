Google will limit availability of outdated apps from Nov 1

Google just announced an update to its Play Store policy for apps which will enhance user security.

Starting from Nov 1, all existing apps on the Play Store need to target an API level within two years of the latest major Android release version. Otherwise, Google will not make these apps available for discovery or installation for new users with devices running Android OS versions higher than the apps' target API level.

The rationale for the latest policy update is to ensure that all apps on the Play Store utilise the full potential of all the privacy and security protections Android has to offer. This will prevent users from installing apps that may not have these protections in place.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.