Google's foldable smartphone will likely feature a 5.8-inch cover screen

Would 5.8 inches be enough for you? The new Pixel foldable slated for Q4 this year might just have that.

Tipster @DSCCRoss on Twitter (who is also behind the DSCC website) recently shared that the Google foldable phone for 2022 will likely have a 5.8-inch front display.

The rumoured device otherwise has a main display/inside screen similar to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4.

Previously, DSCC reported that Google delayed its foldable phone launch after guessing it’s likely to produce a 2021 unit. Now, the same informant is also saying that the delayed phone will likely surface in Q4 2022 instead.

Z Fold 4 and Google foldable will have similar sized foldable displays, but the Google cover display will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8". This should mean it will have a wider aspect ratio than the Samsung 6.19" Fold 4. Hear more at our conference next week. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 2, 2022

A possible name for the foldable Android phone is the Pixel Notepad, among other possible names Google considered for its first foldable handset.

Working files for Google Camera also hinted at four possible cameras for the device, with a filename indicating a 2022 launch.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.