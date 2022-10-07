Google's Pixel Watch and reimagined Wear OS finally here but not for Singapore

Google's first ever wearable is becoming a reality. After years of rumours and false starts, the Pixel Watch is finally here, and with it, the first look at the reimagined Wear OS experience.

For starters, the Pixel Watch comes with a circular display and is inspired by classic timepieces. The Pixel Watch's tactile crown controls on-screen scrolling and provides quick access to shortcuts as well as most recently used apps. Google Pixel Watch is said to have up to 24 hours of battery life and has quick charge.

PHOTO: Google

The Pixel Watch also comes with over 20 available band choices. Users can choose from a wide assortment of classic or modern bands in woven, stretch, active, leather and soon metal styles in various colours like black, green, orange and more.

Users also have 19 customisable watch faces to choose from to further personalise their watch. Each face has many personalisation options, from the colours to the layout and the information users want to appear on their watch face. Users can even set their favourite photos as their watch faces with Google Photos.

PHOTO: Google

As for its features, the Pixel Watch has various health monitoring apps like Heart Rate and ECG tracking and Sleep Monitor. It also has key Google integrations like apps such as Google Home, Google Photos, Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Maps.

Seeing how the watch is powered with Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 3.5), the Pixel Watch has built-in Google Assistant so users get personalised help on the go and completely hands-free too. Users can control their smart home devices through the Google Home app or simply say 'Hey Google' to the watch.

PHOTOS: Google

Most excitingly for sports fans, the Google Pixel Watch comes with Fitbit integration where users have access to a free six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium upon purchase of the watch.

The watch also has 50 metres water resistance and scratch-resistant corning Gorilla glass so the watch can definitely be brought out to perform various sports and outdoor activities.

For those who want a peace of mind when they're out and about, the Google Pixel Watch is equipped with an Emergency SOS feature to alert emergency responders or trusted contacts when you're in an emergency or feeling unsafe.

Fall detection (coming in 2023) can sense if you've taken a hard fall, connecting you to emergency services and even auto-dialling if you're unresponsive.

PHOTO: Google

Lastly, the Pixel Watch offers cellular connectivity. It is also compatible with all Pixel and Android 8.0+ smartphones, as well as Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds.

The new wearable is expected to cost US$349 (S$500) for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model, and US$399 for 4G LTE model. It will be available from Oct 13 in selected markets, which unfortunately won't include Singapore.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.