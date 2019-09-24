Google's rumoured Pixelbook Go may be a good old 13.3-inch clamshell laptop

The star of Google's 15 October event in New York City will no doubt be the extensively-leaked Pixel 4, but the company also invited the press to "come see a few new things". One of these things is rumoured to be a Pixelbook successor, the Pixelbook Go.
According to 9to5Google, the Pixelbook Go will be a 13.3-inch clamshell laptop with a 4K touchscreen.
Google seems to be casting an eye back to its older Chromebooks, reportedly ditching the tablet-style design of the Pixel Slate and the 2-in-1 approach of the Pixelbook for a more traditional form factor.
However, the Molecular Display branding that we first saw on the Pixel Slate may be making a reappearance on the higher-end 4K model.
The Pixelbook Go is also thought to be built specifically for portability, sporting a magnesium alloy chassis that will at least be as light as the original Pixelbook. Like the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate before it, there will still be a variety of tiers, featuring various processor, RAM, display, and storage configurations. That aside, the device is expected to have dual front microphones like the Pixel Slate, a Titan C security chip, and two USB-C ports. If you were hoping for more brightly coloured designs, you may be in luck as well. There's also been talk of a Not Pink-style model, in addition to the regular black. Of course, all this is just speculation, and we'll have to wait till 15 October for further confirmation. This article was first published in Hardware Zone.
