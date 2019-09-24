Google's rumoured Pixelbook Go may be a good old 13.3-inch clamshell laptop

The star of Google's 15 October event in New York City will no doubt be the extensively-leaked Pixel 4, but the company also invited the press to "come see a few new things". One of these things is rumoured to be a Pixelbook successor, the Pixelbook Go.

According to 9to5Google, the Pixelbook Go will be a 13.3-inch clamshell laptop with a 4K touchscreen.

Google seems to be casting an eye back to its older Chromebooks, reportedly ditching the tablet-style design of the Pixel Slate and the 2-in-1 approach of the Pixelbook for a more traditional form factor.

However, the Molecular Display branding that we first saw on the Pixel Slate may be making a reappearance on the higher-end 4K model.