GoPro unveils 3 new Hero11 Black cameras

GoPro just announced three new Hero11 Black cameras, the Hero11 Black, the Hero11 Black Creator Edition, and the Hero11 Black Mini.

All three Hero11 Black cameras feature a new, larger 1/1.9" sensor that delivers over one billion colours in 10-bit colour video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60fps, and take 27MP photos.

In addition, the new sensor enables 8:7 aspect ratio video for the largest vertical field of view ever on a GoPro. This allows you to crop for different aspect ratios in the GoPro Quik app, and also zoom in on the best sections of the videos to create high-resolution closeups.

HyperView, a new feature enabled by the new sensor, offers the widest 16:9 field of view ever native to a Hero camera. This is ideal for first-person view of biking, skiing, surfing, motorcycling and other activities.

Other common features for the three Hero11 Black cameras include HyperSmooth 5.0 technology with in-camera 360-degree Horizon Lock, three new Night Effect Time Lapse presets, simpler camera control with Easy and Pro modes, and Enduro Battery that extends recording times up to 38 per cent longer.

The Hero11 Black Creator Edition has a long-lasting battery grip with built-in buttons for one-handed camera control and offers over four hours of 4K recording on a single charge. The battery grip also doubles as a tripod, which you can flip out the legs for time-lapse, group hoto or any other stable shot.

The GoPro Hero11 Black and Hero11 Black Creator Edition are now available for purchase at $600 and $880 respectively. The prices quoted here include a one-year GoPro subscription. The GoPro Hero11 Black Mini will be available from Oct 25 at a retail price of US$299 (S$420.77).

ALSO READ: Insta360 One RS gets an updated 4K lens and Core module

This article was first published in HardwareZone.