Gotham Knights finally set for October release

Warner Bros Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights, delayed from its original 2021 release date, is now planned to launch on Oct 25, 2022.

This open-world Batman-themed action RPG lets you play as Red Hood, Robin, Batgirl or Nightwing (in solo or online co-op modes) to bring order to Gotham City after Batman’s death. And unless that has changed during production, that means you can have two Robins or Batgirls in the same co-op game.

Gotham will always need its heroes. Suit up for an all-new adventure on 10.25.22. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/d7oV2LbcT8 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) March 9, 2022

You can slowly re-watch the game trailer while counting down to October. Gotham Knights will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One on Oct 25, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.