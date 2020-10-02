Gotta catch 'em all: Pokemon-style app aims to save Indonesia's forests

An aerial view of the Cikole protected forest near Bandung, Indonesia November 6, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Michael Taylor
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR  - An Indonesian crowdsourcing app is tapping into the competitive spirit of its users by creating Pokemon Go-type games to help map land across the sprawling archipelago and protect forests and indigenous people, organisers said on Friday.

The Urundata application uses publicly available satellite images to create games where users visit an area and then answer simple questions on the type of land they see and what it is being used for - plantations, natural forests or shrub, for instance.

Initially started as a pilot project in April last year in South Sumatra and East Kalimantan provinces - with the help of more than 600 students - the mobile application went nationwide in November and is due to end in March.

"You can choose what kind location you're interested in - it's pretty much a game because you collect scores as you are providing answers," said Ping Yowargana, a coordinator at land project RESTORE+, which launched the app.

"People can compete with each other - they can change their statuses from 'volunteer' to 'warrior' of data - and then share on social media," said Vienna-based Yowargana, whose organisation is backed by the German government and aims to restore degraded land in Indonesia and Brazil.

Home to the world's third-largest tropical forests, Indonesia is blighted by deforestation, while land conflicts involving developers and indigenous people are common.

But technology is increasingly becoming an essential tool to curb destruction of Indonesia's vast forests, viewed as crucial in the fight against climate change as trees store planet-warming carbon.

Late last year, 10 major palm oil companies teamed up on a new radar system to monitor forests, while Asia's pulp and paper giants also are using technology more.

The Urundata app is supported by the World Resources Institute (WRI), a US-based environmental think-tank, as well as Nairobi-based research group the World Agroforestry Centre and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF).

In some ways it is "pretty similar to Pokemon Go," said Yowargana. "We try to make it fun."

"It gives a good way for learning things and understanding the landscapes in a way that is very different from a classroom or through Wikipedia pages," he added.

SUPPORT OPENNESS

Pinning down on-the-ground details about land seen in satellite images is usually done by researchers or experts and can be labour-intensive and costly, a spokeswoman at WRI Indonesia said.

"The hope is that by crowdsourcing this, instead of having one expert looking... we can do it in a different way that allows many people to look at a similar amount of data," Yowargana said.

To avoid misuse of the app that could skew results, answers from multiple users on the same area of land will be compared to form a consensus, Yowargana added.

Data collected by the Urundata app will be made publicly available on its website.

Backers hope the website will improve land restoration efforts by governments and researchers, enable authorities to better protect forests and indigenous lands, and help companies identify and develop land in a sustainable way.

It will also make more data available for "people who are needing it", including indigenous groups, Yowargana said.

After the Urundata app completes its current mapping project, it may then be used in other efforts, such as looking at the impact of infrastructure or other land use changes.

More about
ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INDONESIA forest Pokemon Go Digital Apps

TRENDING

Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Singapore Airshow hit by virus fears as 70 exhibitors pull out
Singapore Airshow hit by virus fears as 70 exhibitors pull out
Coronavirus: Not just China, travellers also avoiding Singapore and Japan
Coronavirus: Not just China, travellers also avoiding Singapore and Japan
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia&#039;s zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia's zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
My worst first date: 'He assumed I didn't want to pay'

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES