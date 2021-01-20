Grab and Watsons partner up to bring personal hygiene and cleanliness to your doorstep

Need a particular brand of soap or cleanser in a pinch? Grab and Watsons announced an official "online+offline" partnership, allowing Grab users to receive hygiene products at their doorstep, and use GrabPay as a payment option inside Watson's physical stores around Singapore.

“Covid-19 accelerated the growth of e-commerce, and our customers expect their purchases to be delivered fast. With our unparalleled network of 2,200 stores in Southeast Asia, which is a core touchpoint for customers and key to enabling fast deliveries, Grab is the ideal partner to complete the purchase journey. This O+O partnership provides added convenience to our customers who can now shop for over 62,000 health and beauty products, either from the Watsons App or on GrabMart, and have them delivered to their doorsteps in under 2 hours," said Freda Ng, Chief Digital Officer, Watsons International.

In this new partnership, Grab acts as Watson's last-mile delivery partner for shoppers using GrabExpress , and shoppers can expect to receive their purchases within hours instead of days. Additionally, Watsons's online catalogue is now listed on GrabMart , making it far easier to buy personal hygiene products via the super-app. Like any other GrabMart order, the items are delivered instantly upon confirmation.

Finally, the joint official statement also said that the partnership brings GrabPay as an extra cashless payment option into Watson's physical stores, making it another retailer where you can rack up GrabRewards loyalty points and record your transactions via GrabPay.

“Grab’s open platform enables companies to scale by easily plugging into our ecosystem and leveraging our unique online and offline capabilities to grow together with us in this region. Our partnership with A.S. Watsons Group brings one of the world’s most trusted and well-loved health and beauty retailers onto our platform, giving customers a more convenient way to shop and pay for their favourite daily health and beauty products at home and in-store," said Shawn Heng, Managing Director, Regional Business Development, Grab.

Singapore is one of the first Sea countries to benefit from this partnership, alongside other Sea markets like Malaysia and Indonesia. Other Sea countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines are also in on this new expansion, but the GrabMart for Watsons option will come later for them.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.