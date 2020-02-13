Grab launches GrabCare, a new service dedicated to taking healthcare workers home

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan (back row, centre) and NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng (to his right) meeting meeting taxi and private-hire drivers at Newton Food Centre on Feb 12, 2020.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Hariz Baharudin
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals will from Friday (Feb 14) have access to a new dedicated on-demand service from Grab for travel to and from hospitals.

The service, called GrabCare, will start operating for healthcare professionals to book a ride home from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), said Grab in a release on Wednesday (Feb 12).

The firm added that the service will be subsequently expanded to include rides from homes to hospitals, and widened to more participating hospitals.

"Healthcare professionals, whose quiet commitment to their duty often goes unrecognised, have been on the front lines from day one. Grab aims to ease the burden of these healthcare professionals, who may face increased difficulties in getting rides due to heightened public awareness of the coronavirus situation," said the company.

Grab has reached out to NCID and TTSH to obtain the details of relevant medical staff so that they can be included on a list of people approved to use the GrabCare function.

Those on the list will have an additional option in their app to select a GrabCare ride - in addition to the other standard options.

When these users choose to get a GrabCare ride, their request will be sent out to drivers who have indicated their interest to ferry these medical professionals.

Grab said that 2,000 driver partners have signed up to be part of the service since Tuesday (Feb 11).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan hailed the initiative after meeting some of the drivers earlier in the day at the Newton Food Centre.

Mr Khaw, who was the health minister when Sars hit, underscored the importance of supporting medical professionals and said that the dedication and bravery of hospital workers now were reminiscent of those during Sars.

"Their stories remind me of Sars, when I personally witnessed so many brave acts of our healthcare workers. Nobody left their stations. They stayed put to save and care as many as they could," he said.

"A few succumbed to Sars. That is why it is heart-wrenching to read of some who shun our healthcare workers."

Private-hire driver Michael Lee, 54, is among those keen to sign up for GrabCare. He said that it was a matter of his doing his part in the fight against Covid-19, the name given to the disease that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"I'm heartened by our healthcare workers, who have had the courage to continue their battle against the virus, and we should stand together to do all we can to support them by giving them peace of mind when they commute," he said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
coronavirus Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics health Grab Apps Ride-hailing services Digital

TRENDING

Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
No joke: &#039;He asked whether I felt bad for his penis&#039;, K-pop idol&#039;s ex reveals
No joke: 'He asked whether I felt bad for his penis', K-pop idol's ex reveals
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
2 men, including S&#039;porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire
2 men, including S'porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire
No joke: Yang Mi caught reading lesbian manga because of reflection in sunglasses
No joke: Yang Mi caught reading lesbian manga because of reflection in sunglasses
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
TikTok user gains fame for videos of life in Wuhan in coronavirus lockdown
TikTok user gains fame for videos of life in Wuhan in coronavirus lockdown

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES