Grab The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game and Joy-con controllers on Amazon before they are gone

After the breathtaking journey that is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, revisiting the world of Skyward Sword may not be as charming as before, but that isn’t stopping The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD from becoming the current best-selling game on Amazon Singapore.

The platform has stocked up on copies of the highly sought-after game just in time for its official launch on July 16, 2021, with a 10 per cent discount to boot. As compared to the usual price of $72.90, the listing is retailing at $64.90 instead.

For a more complete touch of nostalgia, a set of specially-designed Joy-con controllers themed after the title are also up for grabs. Featuring the elements of the Master Sword on the right and a Hylian Shield motif on the left, the pair of controllers will be available for $119.

PHOTO: Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD comes 10 years after the original release, and sees players returning to a more traditional and linear setting.

While it remains true to its roots for the most part, the new port offers some fresh changes in tow, including camera controls, cleaner graphics, and a revamped control scheme that doesn’t depend heavily on the motion detection – the original was built with motion controls in mind to suit the Wii’s playstyle.

ALSO READ: The Legend of Zelda NES cartridge auctioned at record $1.2m

This article was first published in Geek Culture.