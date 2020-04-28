Grab Pac-Man CE 2 for free on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One now

Pretty much everyone is staying home right now no thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, and even WHO's running a #PlayApartTogether initiative.

Last month we shared a whole slew of free games across all platforms (some are still free now by the way). This month, Bandai Namco Entertainment has attempted to provide "more fun for everyone" by offering up Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free on PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 (PSN Store) and Xbox One (Microsoft Store).

That's right, it's for keeps from now till 10 May.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.