Grab Ratchet & Clank for free as part of PlayStation's 2021 #PlayAtHome initiative

PlayStation is kicking off their #PlayAtHome initiative in March as thanks to the community and the world for working hard during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign that was first announced last year in 2020 offered players games like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free for several weeks.

This time, #PlayAtHome returns with a series of free games and entertainment offers for the fans, starting with Ratchet & Clank on the PS4!

An adrenaline-charged action platform and a third-person game that’s a remake of the first release in 2002, Ratchet & Clank feature two protagonists navigating through diverse environments to defeat enemies with a wide range of different weapons and gadgets.

It was the best selling retail game in the UK during its first week of release and the fastest-selling title in the series receiving favourable reviews and responses from everyone.

Ratchet & Clank will be available for free download on the PlayStation Store from March 1 to April 1 2021. Speaking of which, don’t forget, the all-new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming exclusively to the PlayStation 5 on June 11 2021 too.

