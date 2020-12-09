GrabFood rider goes extra mile to deliver supper and friendship to hungry customer after initial order goes missing

A hungry man is an angry man, as they say, which should explain why this GrabFood customer didn’t hold back in a Facebook rant after waiting hours for his order to arrive.

Fortunately, his night ended cheerfully with two packets of hor fun and a new friend — the GrabFood delivery rider who went above and beyond to satiate his hunger.

According to Jo Joshua Thanadon, he ordered from McDonald’s via the GrabFood app on the night of Dec 2. He got a little antsy after waiting for about an hour and texted the rider who was delivering the order.

The rider, who goes by Mani Ragazzo on Facebook, had bad news: the person who was originally assigned to pick up Thanadon’s order had apparently taken the food and gone missing. By the time the order was reassigned to Mani, the McDonald's outlet was already closed.

PHOTO: Facebook / Jo Joshua Thanadon

PHOTO: Facebook / Jo Joshua Thanadon

Tired and extremely hungry, Thanadon called Mani through the Grab app and asked him if he could just get any food nearby and deliver it to him. The GrabFood rider located a kopitiam in the vicinity and asked for his order.

“At this point in time, I was surprised to hear that [because] I wasn't expecting him to be helping me,” wrote Thanadon.

After settling on a packet of hor fun and a can of Coke, Thanadon was just about to text Mani his mobile number when the app shut down communications between the two after the order was cancelled.

Frustrated, Thanadon went ahead and placed an order for a packet of hor fun on GrabFood. By then, he said, it was about two hours since his first order from McDonald’s.

About 20 minutes later, salvation arrived in the form of Mani bearing a packet of hor fun, just as Thanadon requested.

”I was so happy, as I had no expectation since we didn't get to exchange our contact details,” he wrote. Then another packet of hor fun arrived — this was the order that went through on Grab.

“I'm sharing this because Singapore still has people with a good heart regardless of age and race. Mani could have just not bothered about my situation and just continue with his night and move on,” Thanadon wrote.

“But he went [the extra mile] just to make sure I have food to eat and feed my stomach. Mani Ragazzo, I wanna say thank you so much for your effort, for coming to deliver my food without even any hesitation.”

The man also had a message for GrabFood, calling the company lucky to have good people on its platform.

”Treat your people right, they will know how to treat your customer right.”

AsiaOne has reached out to Grab for a response on the matter.

ilyas@asiaone.com