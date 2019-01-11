GrabPay is most popular e-wallet in Singapore: Report

GrabPay has emerged as the most popular e-wallet in Singapore over the past two years, as e-payment systems catch on here.

It was followed by e-wallets DBS PayLah!, FavePay, EZ-Link app and Alipay as the top five most popular.

A report by meta-search website iPrice Group, in collaboration with mobile data and analytics platform App Annie Intelligence, showed that the contactless payment rendered by Grab has been the most commonly used e-wallet app by Singaporeans since the end of 2017.

The report released yesterday analysed more than 30 e-wallet apps and tracked the developments of e-wallets using vital app metrics, such as the number of monthly active users and total downloads from late 2017 to the third quarter of this year.