GrabSupermarket with next-day delivery comes to Singapore

Grab is finally bringing its GrabSupermarket service to Singapore. Today (28 May 2021), Grab announced its partnership with Hao, a growing supermarket chain with at least 44 outlets islandwide in different retail formats, for next-day delivery of groceries purchased on the Grab superapp.

GrabSupermarket will see 5,000 unique products across different grocery categories like meat and poultry, vegetables, frozen food, dry goods and instant food, dairy, condiments, snacks, drinks, and non-food amenities at its launch. The list will then expand to 10,000 products "over the next few weeks". Groceries come from Hao's various mart-related brands, like Hao Mart, Eccellente by Hao Mart, Hao Halal Hub, and more.

As an expansion to the existing GrabMart service, GrabSupermarket offers a wider range of groceries that were already available on GrabMart, along with the capacity to accept larger orders and a next-day delivery timeline. Grab will also bring highly-sought after products on GrabMart onto the GrabSupermarket platform to widen both the variety for shoppers and the customer base for GrabMart merchants.

PHOTO: GrabSupermarket

GrabSupermarket currently has a $4.99 flat delivery service fee per order with a minimum basket value of $20. Free delivery is available for orders totalling $50 or higher. As a launch promo, Grab is offering 30 per cent off GrabSupermarket purchases (minimum spend of $25) from now till June 10, 2021 with the promo code FRESH30. Terms and conditions apply.

The service has pretty specific requirements for meeting next-day delivery orders. Users will need to complete their order before 6pm and select a preferred time slot for the following day (between 5pm to 9pm, slots are in 30-minute intervals). You can find GrabSupermarket under the GrabMart tile inside the Grab superapp.

Previously, GrabSupermarket launched in Southeast Asia across select countries and capital cities of SEA, but Singapore was not a part of its first expansion wave.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.