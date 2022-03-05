Gran Turismo 7 launch in Singapore features real 15-storey car vending machine with classic and exotic rides

Gran Turismo 7, the latest title in the flagship car simulator franchise, marks the return of a beloved series after five years.

Fans and car enthusiasts in Singapore likely know about the launch of the game, since a huge promotional push has been made using the 15-storey ‘car vending machine’ building. The building is called Ten Square. It stands close to the Marina Bay Street Circuit, which is used for Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, making it a truly fitting location. The building is operated by Autobahn Motors, a local car dealership.

It is visually arresting because Ten Square is a local landmark, with luxury cars clearly visible on every floor even when far away, and its sides able to light up with its lighting features and digital LED display, serving as a distinctive 3D billboard. PlayStation Asia couldn’t have chosen a better spot to promote Gran Turismo 7, because it can and is being used to display 15 classic and exotic cars that are available in the game. For example, the Mazda RX-8, Nissan 180SX, and more.

The Ten Square is also the focal point for the Gran Turismo 7 launch event. Prior to the event itself, details surrounding it were kept under wraps. And, well, the anticipation is worth it.

After all, it’s not every day that one gets to see all these powerful and rare cars in one single place. It is doubtlessly a treat for car enthusiasts, and a testament to PolyPhony Digital and Sony’s confidence in the game’s appeal. With its adaptive triggers and haptic vibrations, it can quite convincingly replicate the feeling of being at an actual wheel even with a DualSense controller.

This game is made accessible for car enthusiasts who aren’t as familiar with games, and also for gamers who haven’t really played car simulators before. It promises an experience that’s immersive, thrilling, and unlike any other genre.

This is the definitive next-gen car simulator for the modern audience. It is launching on 4 March 2022 on the PlayStation Store for S$97.90.