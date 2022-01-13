Gran Turismo 7 is now available for pre-order

You can now pre-order physical copies of the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 Sony, which will be released on March 4, 2022.

The physical editions for the PS4 and PS5 platforms are now available for sale at all PlayStation Authorised Dealers and Sony Stores.

The standard physical edition is priced at $79.90 for the PS4 version and $97.90 for the PS5 edition and $123 for the 25th Anniversary Edition for both PS4 and PS5. The prices are the same for the digital edition but they differ slightly for the pre-order bonuses.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s available:

Universal (all versions)

100,000 CR (in-game credit)

Three-car pack, including: MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT Stealth Model Porsche 917 LIVING LEGEND ‘14 Toyota Supra GT500 ‘97 (Castrol TOM’S)



Additional perks for 25th Anniversary (physical)

PS4 Game Voucher

Exclusive SteelBook case

1,000,000 CR (in-game credit)

FIA Gran Turismo Championships World Series Model - Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific livery

30 manufacturer & partner PSN Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

PHOTO: Playstation

Additional perks for 25th Anniversary (Digital)

In-Game Credits – 1,500,000 CR

FIA Gran Turismo Championships World Series Model - Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific livery

30 manufacturer & partner PSN Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

Physical editions will also receive a Metal and Leather Keychain. As with all things physical, there’s a ‘while stocks last’ disclaimer. And if you manage to get a PS5 prior to March 4, Sony offers a digital upgrade option (PS4 Standard Edition (disc) –—> PS5 Digital Standard Edition) at the time of release. Do note that you will need a PS5 with a disc drive.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.