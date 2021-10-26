The Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy launches in November with big upgrades

Rockstar has dropped a trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, a bundle of remasters for GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas.

The trilogy will launch digitally on Nov 11 with a physical release on Dec 7, and it looks surprisingly flashy!

Watch the trailer below:

A shocking amount of work has gone into these remasters. According to Rockstar's Newswire post, these remastered games will not only have better visuals, but updated aiming and shooting based on GTA 5.

They also feature GTA 5's weapon and radio wheels and a better minimap, smoothing over these older games' more ancient UI.

Rockstar is also updating the games' character and vehicle models, which is obvious in the trailer — you'll notice much better reflections and cartoonish characters in keeping with the series' older visuals.

There's also a new weather system and many more updates to graphics and resolution. The Nintendo Switch version has unique control updates for gyro aiming and touch-screen camera too.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition comes from Grove Street Games, launching on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The games launch digitally on Nov 11, with physical editions following on Dec 7.The whole bundle also arrives on Xbox Game Pass on Nov 11, 2021, which is quite a deal to say the least.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.