Gravity Rush movie floats into development at PlayStation Productions

The hot streak of PlayStation games-to-screen projects continues, as PlayStation Vita title Gravity Rush is the next on the list to head to the screen.

According to Deadline, the action-adventure game is getting a film adaptation from Anna Mastro, the director behind Disney+'s Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

Not much else has been announced about the project, except that it’ll come from PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions, with screenwriter Emily Jerome (upcoming thriller Panopticon) attached to pen the script.

A release date, production or distribution studio, or story details have all yet to be disclosed.

First released in 2012, Gravity Rush follows Kat, an amnesiac with the power to manipulate gravity, who uses her abilities to defend the floating community of Hekseville from gravity storms, and the mysterious race of monsters known as the Nevi.

It received a PlayStation 4 remaster in 2015 in Japan and 2016 elsewhere, and a sequel titled Gravity Rush 2 in 2017.

The movie joins a handful of other adaptations that are currently in development, including Netflix’s Horizon Zero Dawn series, Amazon’s God of War show, and Peacock’s Twisted Metal series.

A Gran Turismo movie is driving into theatres in 2023, while Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima is getting a movie, with director Chad Stahelski (John Wick) seeking to add a full Japanese cast for authenticity.

Most recently, a Days Gone film was announced, with HBO’s The Last of Us due to arrive sometime in 2023.