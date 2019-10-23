New party game The Great Singaporean Sale will push you and your friends to the kiasu limits

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Mabel Khoo
Mabel Khoo
AsiaOne

If there's something Singaporeans can't resist, it's shopping — especially when it comes to scoring a good bargain. Life's just too short to lose out on deals, fellow countrymen. 

With kiasu-ness in mind, a group of 20-year-old creators recently developed a new not-safe-for-work card game: The Great Singaporean Sale (TGSS).

The homegrown party game is designed to mirror the farcical Singaporean trait of worshipping discounts and deals, while also poking fun at our supposed culture of doing absolutely anything for money.

In other words, it should be a riot. 

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ilyas Sholihyn

One of the creators, Abhishek Jain, shared that the idea came to them during National Service when they "often hear NSFs talking about going the extra mile for extra cash".

"After thinking about it, this craze for money is, in fact, more prevalent outside of camp," he enthused. 

In the vein of popular card games such as Cards against Humanity or Limpeh Says, TGSS is easy enough for players to pick up the gameplay pretty quickly. At the same time, it also lets you discover and laugh about your friends' tendencies to part with their dignity in exchange for cold hard cash. 

PHOTO: The Great Singapore Sale

During each round, a player will take up the role of a Ka-chingaporean who "is willing to do crazy things for money". A red question card is drawn and played, asking what the round's Ka-chingaporean would do for a certain amount of money or material goods.

Based on that question, other players will have to guess what they reckon the Ka-chingaporean would do by selecting a card from the cards they have on hand. The Ka-chingaporean will then choose the white answer card which suits them the most, and the submitter wins the round.

Rinse and repeat. If you've played Cards Against Humanity (who hasn't?), you know the drill. 

"Ultimately, this game embodies the hilarious Singaporean 'culture' of doing absurd things for money, and in a way also reveals one's personality and materialism. The combination of creating funny and real conversations is the essence of the game," explained Abhishek.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ilyas Sholihyn

But before the fun kicks off, the creators of TGSS will need your help — a crowdfunding campaign will be launched on Kickstarter this Friday (Oct 25).

For those interested in staying updated on the game can check out their official website and Instagram page.

mabelkhoo@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hailed as a &#039;hero&#039;, SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo was also involved in SharingIsCaring
Hailed as a 'hero', SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo was also involved in SharingIsCaring
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
I wore slippers to work &#039;cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
I wore slippers to work 'cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her

SERVICES