Grid Mobile launches 20GB no-contract mobile plan at $17.90 per month

Grid Mobile launched another no-contract mobile data plan, effective today. For $17.90 a month, users are entitled to:

20GB of local mobile data

120 minutes of outgoing calls

50 SMSes

Free unlimited incoming calls

Free Caller ID

PHOTO: Grid Mobile

This new plan is not limited to new subscribers only. Grid Mobile said that their new $17.90 per month plan is available to users with numbers porting in from another service, users with brand new Grid Mobile numbers, and users with existing numbers on Grid Mobile.

The other no-contract plan at Grid Mobile is a $24.90 per month package that offers 40GB of data, 200 minutes of outgoing calls, 200 SMSes, free incoming calls and Caller ID, as well as free 1GB roaming data in Malaysia that's applicable to new sign-ups only.

This plan has evolved over time, as it originally started out at just 20GB per month.

Grid Mobile S$17.90 per month, no-contract S$24.90 per month, no-contract Data 20GB 40GB Outgoing call 120 minutes 200 minutes Outgoing SMS 50 SMSes 200 SMSes Misc. Free incoming calls, SMSes, and Caller ID. Free incoming calls, SMSes, and Caller ID. 1GB roaming data for Malaysia.

You can learn more about Grid Mobile plans over at their official website here.

Grid Mobile also launches $20 for 80GB data add-on

In addition to the new no-contract plan, Grid Mobile is launching a new Data Add-on pack offering the user 80GB for $20.

This pack can be enabled for one-time use that's effective for the month, or it can be tacked on as a monthly recurring add-on.

If you intend to use it with Grid Mobile's new plan, that's effectively 100GB for $37.90 per month (20GB from the original S$17.90 plan with the 80GB add-on pack).

The virtual telco operator has been consistent at helping users understand their data consumption patterns while maximising the value of their data allotment.

When Grid Mobile first launched last year, it offered a loyalty and rewards programme that helped offset monthly telco bills.

The MNVO quickly followed up with cost-effective roaming data packages for select countries in a bid to improve their offerings. Earlier this year, Grid Mobile also launched a portal for its users to keep track of their consumption on a per-item basis.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.