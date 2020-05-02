Grid Mobile's new portal helps track data usage and prevent bill shock

In line with other telcos in Singapore, Grid Mobile has launched a new portal on Feb 1, for customers to help them to gain better visibility over their data usage and help prevent any "bill shock" when it comes time to pay their bills at the end of the month.

A joint venture between Singtel and ST Telemedia, Grid Mobile was launched mid-2019 with plans to woo millennials with its no-contract plans and offerings of additional mobile data.

Using the Grid Mobile Portal, Grid Mobile customers can gain a 'single pane of glass' view into their data usage patterns and purchase add-on packs as needed.

For just $24.90 per month, Grid Mobile customers get 40GB of data (up from 20GB when the plan was first launched), 200 minutes outgoing calls, 200 SMS, free unlimited incoming calls and free Caller ID.

Unlike TPG customers, Grid Mobile still offers 1GB of data roaming in Malaysia.

As a comparison, on Circles.Life, it would cost you $48 per month to get more than 20GB of data, which is inclusive of their unlimited data plan top-up for $20.

PHOTO: Grid Mobile

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.