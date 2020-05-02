Grid Mobile's new portal helps track data usage and prevent bill shock

PHOTO: Grid Mobile
Ken Wong
Hardware Zone

In line with other telcos in Singapore, Grid Mobile has launched a new portal on Feb 1, for customers to help them to gain better visibility over their data usage and help prevent any "bill shock" when it comes time to pay their bills at the end of the month.

A joint venture between Singtel and ST Telemedia, Grid Mobile was launched mid-2019 with plans to woo millennials with its no-contract plans and offerings of additional mobile data.

Using the Grid Mobile Portal, Grid Mobile customers can gain a 'single pane of glass' view into their data usage patterns and purchase add-on packs as needed.

For just $24.90 per month, Grid Mobile customers get 40GB of data (up from 20GB when the plan was first launched), 200 minutes outgoing calls, 200 SMS, free unlimited incoming calls and free Caller ID.

Unlike TPG customers, Grid Mobile still offers 1GB of data roaming in Malaysia.

As a comparison, on Circles.Life, it would cost you $48 per month to get more than 20GB of data, which is inclusive of their unlimited data plan top-up for $20.

PHOTO: Grid Mobile

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Mobile data Telcos Singtel

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Wuhan virus: G.E.M&#039;s tear-jerking music video on real-life common heroes sends netizens crying
Wuhan virus: G.E.M's music video on common heroes sends netizens crying
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection? Experts weigh in on this and other questions
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection?
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
'Nobody accuses a clown of being sponsored': Nas Daily
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa

SERVICES