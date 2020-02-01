Grown from necessity: Vertical farming takes off in ageing Japan

An employee inspects lettuce growing in a facility that uses vertical farming techniques, in Kyoto.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

KYOTO, Japan - The non-descript building on an industrial site near Kyoto gives little hint to the productivity inside: 30,000 heads of lettuce grow here daily, under artificial light and with barely any human intervention.

This "vegetable factory", using the latest vertical farming techniques, is part of a trend born out of necessity in Japan, where traditional farming faces a double threat from the ageing population and migration towards the cities.

With the average age of a farmer in Japan at 67 and few candidates to replace those dying out, the country has been forced to become a pioneer in so-called vertical farming.

Globally renowned firms such as Panasonic, Toshiba and Fujitsu have tried their hand - converting old semi-conductor production lines with varying levels of success.

One of the few companies to turn a quick profit, Spread produces 11 million heads of lettuce annually from its latest factory in Kyoto, a vast sterile area where the vegetables are stacked on shelves several metres high.

Machines shift the lettuces around the factory to areas where the light, temperature and humidity are ideal for that stage of growth.

The process works without soil or pesticide, and only a dozen or so humans are employed to collect the lettuce at the end.

Other countries have employed vertical farming techniques - notably in Denmark and the United States - but Japan's population crisis means the farmers are dying out, with question marks over how the world's third-biggest economy will feed itself.

"Given the lack of manpower and decline in agricultural production, I felt a new system was needed," Spread's boss Shinji Inada told AFP.

Spread has taken some time to make the process nearly fully automated: an older factory in Kyoto still employs several dozen humans to move the lettuce - a "difficult task", admits one staff member.

But the advantages are clear, "We can produce in large quantities and at a stable rate all year round, without being affected by temperature changes," said Inada.

"The other benefit is that we have few losses because our products are preserved for longer," added the vegetable tycoon.

Inada said the firm initially experienced some difficulty in selling the lettuce, but they have now grown a good brand by producing consistent quality at a consistent price - in a country where prices vary considerably depending on the season.

Spread's lettuce are found on supermarket shelves in Kyoto and the capital Tokyo and Inada has grand expansion visions to move production closer to where the vegetables are consumed.

The firm is building a factory in Narita near Tokyo and is eyeing further afield to countries where the climate is not suited for such agriculture.

"We can easily export our production system to very warm or very cold climates to grow lettuce," said Inada.

But is this system environmentally friendly? Inada said he hesitated before launching the concept over this very question but finally reasoned the pros outweighed the cons.

"It's true that we use more energy compared to production using the sun, but on the other hand our productivity is higher over a similar surface area," he said.

The system allows the firm to produce eight crops of lettuce per year, irrespective of the season. Spread also uses significantly less water than traditional agricultural methods.

"I believe we are contributing to a sustainable agriculture for our society," claims Inada.

Japan already has around 200 lettuce factories using artificial light but the majority of these are small-scale but according to specialist consultancy group Innoplex, such factories will double in number by 2025.

And other companies are jumping on the smart-agriculture bandwagon, with Mitsubishi Gas Chemical building a factory in northeastern Fukushima that will produce 32,000 heads of lettuce daily.

Nor is its just lettuce: tomatoes and strawberries grown by computer under artificial light are on their way to a table near you.

More about
Digital Japan Agriculture and farming Ageing

TRENDING

Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Pair who tried to steal &#039;lucky&#039; bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
Pair who tried to steal 'lucky' bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go &#039;awww&#039;
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go 'awww'
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Health ministry raises legal age to smoke, buy cigarettes to 20
Health ministry raises legal age to smoke, buy cigarettes to 20
Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning
Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience

Home Works

8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES