Grand Theft Auto VI preorder date confirmed for June 25 ahead of November release

Rockstar has finally announced its preorder dates for the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI in a post on X on Thursday (June 18).

The post, which was made just after 9pm, has since garnered 6.6 million views and over 159,000 likes in less than an hour.

"Pre-orders for GTA VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers," the now-viral post simply reads.

Alongside the post is the official cover art reveal for GTA VI in the form of a 33-sec clip.

Notably, the cover art features a bike in the top right and helicopter on the top left — a throwback to older GTA games that also sport similar vehicles in their cover art.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers.



Check out the official cover art, also available as downloadable artwork at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4 pic.twitter.com/pRVXk4eyDQ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 18, 2026

This preorder date also nails down the release date of Nov 19 this year, which was pushed back from the projected May release that Rockstar had planned.

No other information was provided on the pricing or exact date of release for the game.

[[nid:737266]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com