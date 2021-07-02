GTA 6 will reportedly only launch in 2025 with a Fortnite-like evolving map

GTA Online will have to do for now.

It’s been eight years since Grand Theft Auto 5 launched in 2013, so one might think its sequel is just around the corner - but sadly, that doesn’t seem to be the case. According to Tom Henderson, an insider who has accurately leaked details on the Battlefield and Call of Duty franchises, GTA 6 won’t launch until 2025.

Henderson also claims that GTA 6 will be set in a modern-day version of Vice City, the setting of 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The leaker claims that Rockstar gave the game a modern-day setting to ensure its developers have as much freedom as possible when creating content for GTA Online.

It makes sense - Red Dead Online already exists for players who want a more rustic multiplayer experience, and GTA’s multiplayer has become popular for its big guns and fast cars.

Henderson also stated the game will have multiple protagonists, one of them being female. The game’s Vice City map will also expand over time via DLC. Henderson compares this to Fortnite’s battle royale updates , which add new locations to the map on a seasonal basis.

ALSO READ: GTA V on PC is now free to download from the Epic Games Store

Multiple protagonists makes sense for GTA 6 considering how well it worked out for Rockstar in the previous game, and the fact that it’s still a new mechanic for the franchise leaves room for improvement. GTA 5 has never received substantial singleplayer DLC in eight years however, so I’m a little more sceptical of those map changes.

Henderson states that GTA 6 will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with Rockstar waiting for more of these new-gen consoles to be sold so they can maximise sales. Like any rumour, you might want to take this one with a grain of salt - but maybe don’t expect news on Rockstar’s next open-world adventure anytime soon.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.