GTA VI release date possibly revealed in Take Two's marketing budget

After the successful launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, many had turned their eyes to the unannounced sequel in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Rumours had surfaced of the game getting a 2020/2021 release but it seems we are still a long way off from the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

As reported by Venture Beat, game publisher Take Two Interactive has released a new SEC 10-K filing that reports the company intends to spend almost US$90 million (S$130 million) on marketing in the 2024 fiscal year.

Such a large spending strongly indicates that a really major game is going to be released around that period of time and what other major games could there be besides Grand Theft Auto VI.

PHOTO: Take Two Interactive

In fact, the last time the company had spent that much on marketing was for the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 so it is pretty much safe to assume that the next game will be just as big, if not bigger in scale, than Red Dead Redemption 2.

“We are not sure how much we should be reading into this shift, but we would note that this disclosure accurately predicted the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 prior to that game’s announcement,” said Jeff Cohen, an analyst for investment firm Stephens, while speaking about the news (via Venture Beat).

He adds, “[Take-Two management] has spoken very confidently about the pipeline over the next five years and existing live services execution has been excellent.

"However, the timing of the next Grand Theft Auto remains top-of-mind for investors, particularly with the stock near all-time highs.”

Of course, right now nothing has been confirmed by Take Two Interactive so it is best to take this news and speculation with a grain of salt.

Regardless, it seems we will still have to wait a few more years for the release of the game. At the very least, it does not seem likely that it will be releasing in 2021.