GTR vs Teletubbies: The esports battle to watch out for at Singapore Comic Con 2019

It has been a week since ESL MYSG Championship 2019 — the second iteration of the grand Dota 2 regional tournament between Malaysia and Singapore — has come to an end.

Before ONE Esports Dota 2 World Pro Invitational rumbles into the Singapore Indoor Stadium this December, Singtel was out to satisfy all the cravings of Dota 2 fans over the weekend.

Being one of Singapore's larger esports event, PVP Esports Championship returns yet again to the Lion City as Singtel's second foray into the highly lucrative local gaming scene.