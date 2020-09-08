Guangyang Secondary School students flex their creativity with toy photography

As we grow up, some of us might have outgrown our toys and throw them aside in favour of newer, shinier toys such as a gaming console or PC. For others, they still very much play with their action figures and LEGO, only this time through the medium of toy photography.

Which was exactly what the students of Guangyang Secondary School’s AV Club did with their Toy Photography Challenge.

Through the use of their toys, some props and nifty camera angles, the students were able to tell entertaining stories showcasing their own colourful personalities with characters from the world of Star Wars and DC.

Here are the winning pieces from Guangyang Secondary School’s Toy Photography Challenge.

PHOTO: Facebook/Guangyang Secondary School Facebook/Guangyang Secondary School Facebook/Guangyang Secondary School Facebook/Guangyang Secondary School PHOTO: Facebook/Guangyang Secondary SchoolFacebook/Guangyang Secondary SchoolFacebook/Guangyang Secondary SchoolFacebook/Guangyang Secondary School The photos are so well taken they have even garnered the attention of Plastic Singapore’s Sunny Ang, who expressed his hopes in seeing some of the students joining Singapore’s local toy photography scene to share more of their works.

Being able to create such well crafted shots at such a young age, the future is indeed bright for these budding toy photographers.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.