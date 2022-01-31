Gundam Factory Yokohama will be extended by a year till March 2023

The Gundam Factory Yokohama, which features a life-sized 18-metre tall RX-78F00 Gundam with 24 articulating joints, will be extending its stay for another year.

This is great news. Initially, the attraction was only going to be in operation till March 31, 2022.

The full-year extension to keep the attraction around till March 31, 2023 came about due to the fervent requests from both domestic and foreign fans who want to visit but couldn't due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The attraction will be undergoing two months of maintenance from mid-May to mid-July, and any details about Gundam Factory Yokohama will be announced on the official website.

There will also be BAYSIDE BLUE buses, which bring people around the tourist facilities in the bay area, displaying Gundam artwork to promote the attraction.

For Gundam fans who get the chance to visit Japan, there is also a 24.8-metre tall Nu Gundam in Fukuoka. Hopefully, travel restrictions ease up soon and fans will be able to see these giant robot marvels live.

READ ALSO: Japan continues giant robot building tradition with revamped 25-metre Nu Gundam

This article was first published in Geek Culture.