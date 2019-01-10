Gym offers free self-defence class for women in response to NUS molester case; all slots taken

While the nation awaits the outcome of an appeal by the Attorney-General’s Chambers over a contentious court verdict, a local gym has a proposed solution to prevent such sexual misdemeanours from happening in the first place.

If you can’t beat them in court, at least make sure you can beat them down for real.

Detactical — a gym offering self-defence courses and training for security purposes — strongly believes that the sentence of supervised probation handed to convicted molester Terence Siow is entirely unacceptable.

The 23-year-old National University of Singapore undergrad avoided jail time, due to his academic grades that apparently showed he has “potential to excel in life”.