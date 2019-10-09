Hackers impersonate electronics retail giants

In less than a week, hackers have impersonated electronics retail giants Challenger and Harvey Norman, in a bid to stage phishing attacks by directing customers to fake sites.

Yesterday, both firms issued advisories about such scams, reiterating the warnings they had given on Sept 3.

In Challenger's case, it involves an SMS sent to its customers that falsely claims they had won a mobile phone in a contest. They are then led to a website where they are asked to give their credit card details to pay for a processing fee.

PHOTO: Facebook/Christine Loh

Challenger told The Straits Times yesterday it communicates with customers only through its official Facebook page, app and shopping sites. It does not do it through SMS.