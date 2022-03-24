Hackers leak 37GB of data allegedly containing the source code for Bing, Cortana, and other Microsoft projects

The Lapsus$ hacking group is at it again. Just weeks after claiming to be behind the 190GB leak of data allegedly from Samsung, they are now claiming to be responsible for a 37GB leak of data from Microsoft.

The group posted a screenshot to their Telegram channel announcing that they have hacked Microsoft's Azure DevOps server and made away with data containing the source code for Bing, Cortana, and various other internal projects.

The group reportedly posted a torrent for a 9GB 7zip archive on Monday (March 21) night containing the source code of over 250 projects from Microsoft.

They said that the torrent contains 90 per cent of the source code for Bing and approximately 45 per cent of the code for Bing Maps and Cortana.

Security researchers who have viewed and studied the files said that these claims appear to be legitimate as the files do look like authentic internal source code from Microsoft.

It is unclear how Lapsus$ is getting access to their highly confidential data. Some security researchers believe that they paid insiders for access.

Another theory is that the group has compromised Okta's internal website. Okta is an authentication and identity management platform that is used by other companies. And if this is true, Lapsus$ could potentially use it as a springboard to hack its Okta's customers.

