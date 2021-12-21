Hades makes history as the first-ever videogame to win a Hugo Award

A well-deserved win! The Hugo Awards have recognised Hades as one of the best sci-fi or fantasy works of the last year, thus making history with it being the first videogame ever to win a Hugo Award.

Hades is a roguelike dungeon crawler developed by Supergiant Games, first released in 2020.

Creative director of Supergiant Games, Greg Kasavin was not present at the awards ceremony, but tweeted out his reaction to Hades winning instead, saying, "I wasn't able to make an acceptance speech there on behalf of the team though did have a few words here. I'm grateful that the awards are recognising work in this category, much less the work we did!"

2021 marked the first year that the Hugo Awards decided to give videogames their own special awards category, due to their explosive popularity during the early phases of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hades went up against The Last of Us Part 2, Spiritfarer, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Blaseball in this category, and emerged triumphant. The Hugo Awards are considering a permanent gaming category in future award shows.

Hades was also nominated in multiple categories at The Game Awards 2020, and for good reason.

It's an excellent roguelike that draws upon Greek Mythology to tell an enthralling story of a misshapen family with fantastic combat, jaw dropping art and slick progression to boot. We can see why it won.

