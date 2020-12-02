Half of Netflix's government takedown demands came from Singapore

PHOTO: Unsplash
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

Notice any missing titles on Netflix?

Netflix just released information on the nine titles it has had to remove in several regions due to government demands. While most of these titles aren't very surprising, what is surprising is that the majority - five takedown requests - came from the Singaporean government.

Netflix went through these demands in a report titled 'Environmental Social Governance'. In the report, Netflix stated:

"We offer creators the ability to reach audiences all around the world. However, our catalog varies from country to country, including for [broadcasting] rights reasons [and] in some cases, we've been forced to remove specific titles or episodes of titles in specific countries due to government takedown demands."

In Singapore alone, Netflix has had to remove five titles: Cooking on High, the Legend of 420, Disjointed, the Last Temptation of Christ and the Last Hangover due to a written demand from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The latest of these demands were given in 2020, forcing Netflix to remove the Last Hangover. It's not hard to see the pattern there. Most of these titles either involve Christianity or marijuana.

Netflix has also had to remove The Bridge in New Zealand in 2015, due to the film being classified as objectionable in the country. In Vietnam, Netflix took down Full Metal Jacket in 2017 (Ed: understandably so, as the Vietnam War is still a sensitive topic in the country).

In 2017, Netflix also took down Night of the Living Dead due to a version of the film being banned in the country. An episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, titled Saudi Arabia also had to be taken down in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

The report stated that these were the only titles Netflix has had to take down since it launched, and the company will start reporting future takedowns annually beginning in 2021. Hey, at least we'll know what we're missing!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Netflix Streaming - Music/Video/Content IMDA (Info-communications Media Development Authority) tv series

TRENDING

Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Man&#039;s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Getting complained about in a WhatsApp group chat while having the sniffles is a big mood
Woman spotted complaining about sniffing neighbour
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints
Free admission to Sentosa during March school holidays
Free admission to Sentosa during March school holidays
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Indonesian woman uses Grab emergency button to escape shady driver in viral cautionary tale
Indonesian woman uses Grab emergency button to escape shady driver in viral cautionary tale

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on

SERVICES