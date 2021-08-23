Halo Infinite loses campaign co-op and Forge mode for launch

In what looks to be another significant deviation from the original launch plan, Microsoft and 343 Industries have announced that Halo Infinite will not launch with campaign co-op and Forge mode.

The two stalwarts of the series will be added next year instead.

Perhaps more disappointingly, no release date was revealed with the announcement.

PHOTO: Microsoft, 343 Studios

Losing such big parts of the experience is not going to sit well with hardcore fans, however, the decision was not easy to make for the developers as well.

Halo Infinite’s Head of Creative Joseph Staten shared that neither Forge nor campaign co-op was ready for the launch as the team moved into the polishing stage.

“Unfortunately, as we focused the team for shutdown and really focused on a quality experience for launch, we made a really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch. And, we also made the tough call to delay shipping Forge past launch, as well,” Staten explained.

Players can expect Halo Infinite to be updated with campaign co-op in season two, which is about three months after launch. Forge will follow up in the next season.

On this basis, the tradeoff of losing the two modes as opposed to another delay made the most sense.

On day one, Halo Infinite will still have split-screen multiplayer on all Xbox consoles, with PC support coming in the future.

The game is still slated for a Holiday 2021 release window, with no date in mind just yet.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.