Hands-on video gives a detailed look at the iPhone 12 dummy units

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone 12 models later this year and YouTube channel iupdate published a hands-on video detailing the three rumoured iPhone 12 sizes.

The video suggests that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will have a smaller footprint than the new 4.7-inch Phone SE even though it has a larger display.

This is likely achieved through a bezel-less design with no Touch ID button.

Similar to other reports, the dummy units show an iPad Pro-like design with a more rectangular design.

In addition, the camera layout and notch on these dummy units are unlikely to be the final design.

The iPhone 12 lineup is said to come with 128GB as the base storage capacity option and start from US$649 (S$905).

All four iPhone 12 models are believed to come with OLED displays.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.